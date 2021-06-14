Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of PRLB opened at $87.23 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

