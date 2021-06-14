Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

