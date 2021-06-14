Financial Contrast: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Five Point alerts:

This table compares Five Point and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $153.62 million 7.84 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -814.00 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Point.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Five Point shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Point and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Five Point.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 9.26% 0.78% 0.50% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Five Point beats AFC Gamma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.