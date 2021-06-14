Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 126.3% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BRT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

