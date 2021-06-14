Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $209,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLOV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

