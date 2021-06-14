The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLSE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.