4,642 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of BATS SPVM opened at $49.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92.

