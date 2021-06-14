Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

