The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 5,737 National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

NKSH stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.56.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,332 shares of company stock worth $82,229. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

