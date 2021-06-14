Truist Securities Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $60.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

BCEI stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

