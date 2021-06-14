Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 82,891 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of AVROBIO worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.