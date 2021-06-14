NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 249.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of NewAge worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewAge by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 505,172 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

NewAge stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

