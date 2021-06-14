Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 18,888 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $562.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.39. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

