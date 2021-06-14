UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.59 ($13.64).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

