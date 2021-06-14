LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.88 ($161.04).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €117.69.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

