Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,665,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.97 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.