Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $956,000 Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.