Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,707 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,640 shares of company stock worth $254,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

