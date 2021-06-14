ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

