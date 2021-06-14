RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 568,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RCMT. B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.93. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

