The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $178,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Radiant Logistics worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,957,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 285,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.38 on Monday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $369.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

