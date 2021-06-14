The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 671 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 28.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $546,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

