The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 37,904 PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PAVmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 79,566 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in PAVmed by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PAVmed by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PAVmed by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAVM shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAVM stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.29. PAVmed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

