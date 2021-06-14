The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

