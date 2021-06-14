The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $257.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

