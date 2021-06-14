Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.21 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

