Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 13th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.