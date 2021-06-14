Short Interest in Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Decreases By 49.5%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

URNXF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

