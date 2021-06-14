United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 753.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

