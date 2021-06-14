Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target at C$8.81

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The firm has a market cap of C$782.88 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

