Comparing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Anthem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Anthem 3.78% 17.10% 6.49%

77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Anthem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Anthem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Anthem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.61 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Anthem $121.87 billion 0.77 $4.57 billion $22.48 17.08

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alignment Healthcare and Anthem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57 Anthem 0 2 14 0 2.88

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. Anthem has a consensus target price of $405.35, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Anthem.

Summary

Anthem beats Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as pharmacy benefits management, dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2020, it served 43 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

