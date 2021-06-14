Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Critical Survey

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $550.34 million 3.31 -$689.29 million $0.07 101.29 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.39 $1.14 billion $0.43 26.65

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Enerplus pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enerplus and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 2 5 2 0 2.00

Enerplus presently has a consensus price target of $9.09, suggesting a potential upside of 28.26%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $11.76, suggesting a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -109.61% 8.41% 3.25% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 21.13% 7.23% 2.06%

Summary

Enerplus beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 9.0 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 22.3 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 170.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 23.5 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 23.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,173.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

