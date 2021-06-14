Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $33.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

