Zacks: Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce sales of $391.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.00 million and the lowest is $346.42 million. SM Energy posted sales of $169.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

SM opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

