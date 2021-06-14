Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

