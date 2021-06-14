Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ NSYS opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $20.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

