Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Increases By 86.6%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FAX opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $4.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
