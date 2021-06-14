Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $110.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

