GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $231.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Markedly, the company delivered better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results along with significant improvement in the top line. Notably, the company witnessed sales growth across hardware and accessories as well as collectibles categories. The company has been undertaking prudent efforts to fast-track growth, particularly in the digital arena. To accelerate transformation, the company has resorted to board restructuring. It has also undertaken capital restructuring to strengthen balance sheet. This includes steps taken to eliminate long term debt. Further, the company highlighted that second-quarter sales trend continue to reflect growth, with total sales in May increasing 27% year on year. Nevertheless, store closures associated with the pandemic is a worry.”

GME has been the topic of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $233.34 on Friday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.21 and a beta of -2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

