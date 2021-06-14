GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $231.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Markedly, the company delivered better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results along with significant improvement in the top line. Notably, the company witnessed sales growth across hardware and accessories as well as collectibles categories. The company has been undertaking prudent efforts to fast-track growth, particularly in the digital arena. To accelerate transformation, the company has resorted to board restructuring. It has also undertaken capital restructuring to strengthen balance sheet. This includes steps taken to eliminate long term debt. Further, the company highlighted that second-quarter sales trend continue to reflect growth, with total sales in May increasing 27% year on year. Nevertheless, store closures associated with the pandemic is a worry.”

Several other research firms have also commented on GME. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE GME opened at $233.34 on Friday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21 and a beta of -2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $31,985,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

