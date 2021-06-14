DoubleVerify (DV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – DoubleVerify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

Get DoubleVerify Holdings Inc alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.