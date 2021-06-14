The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Critical Contrast

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -7.73% 2.07% 0.91% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

64.0% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Walt Disney and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 1 5 23 0 2.76 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

The Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $195.57, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.29%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than The Walt Disney.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Walt Disney and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.93 -$2.86 billion $2.02 87.81 Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.85 -$570,000.00 ($0.01) -1,379.00

Rush Street Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Rush Street Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

