Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings per share of ($3.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.31) and the lowest is ($4.17). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.68) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($13.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.08) to ($5.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

