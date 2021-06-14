iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the May 13th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,839,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,657 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 755,321 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

