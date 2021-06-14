Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

