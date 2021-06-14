Supreme (LON:SUP) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SUP opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.68. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225 ($2.94).
About Supreme
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.