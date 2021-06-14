Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 410.6%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the May 13th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.