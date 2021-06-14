BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,005.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $922.00 to $1,005.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $893.83.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $880.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.49. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

