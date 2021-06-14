1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.47.

ONEM stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.