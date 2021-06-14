Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $50.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of PRTA opened at $45.09 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

